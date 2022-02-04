AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.18. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

AudioCodes' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, AudioCodes' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 15.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 42%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:AUDC Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

AudioCodes Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2018 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that AudioCodes has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. AudioCodes definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

AudioCodes Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that AudioCodes is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for AudioCodes that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

