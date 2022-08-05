AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.18

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $0.18. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

AudioCodes' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, AudioCodes' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:AUDC Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

AudioCodes Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that AudioCodes has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for AudioCodes' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

AudioCodes Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that AudioCodes is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for AudioCodes that you should be aware of before investing. Is AudioCodes not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

