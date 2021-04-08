AudioCodes Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.3% over the last week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study AudioCodes' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AudioCodes is:

13% = US$27m ÷ US$210m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of AudioCodes' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, AudioCodes' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining AudioCodes' moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared AudioCodes' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.8%.

NasdaqGS:AUDC Past Earnings Growth April 8th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AUDC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AudioCodes Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 79% (or a retention ratio of 21%) for AudioCodes suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, AudioCodes has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 14% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in AudioCodes' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 21%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with AudioCodes' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

