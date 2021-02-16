AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUDC was $30.85, representing a -31.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.94 and a 242.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

AUDC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). AUDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AUDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.65%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

