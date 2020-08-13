Dividends
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUDC was $34.95, representing a -22.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.94 and a 288.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

AUDC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). AUDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AUDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 40.28%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AUDC as a top-10 holding:

  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an decrease of -5.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUDC at 10000%.

