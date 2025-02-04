AUDIOCODES Earnings Results: $AUDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUDIOCODES ($AUDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $61,550,000, missing estimates of $62,740,200 by $-1,190,200.
AUDIOCODES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of AUDIOCODES stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,155,129 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,239,405
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 247,808 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,413,649
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 231,516 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,252,650
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 201,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,957,705
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 127,569 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,242,522
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 106,585 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,037,072
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 91,684 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $893,002
