Audiocodes (AUDC) Price Target Increased by 9.13% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Audiocodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 9.13% from the prior estimate of 12.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.81% from the latest reported closing price of 9.89 / share.

Audiocodes Declares $0.18 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $9.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 4.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audiocodes. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.06%, a decrease of 54.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 17,100K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,540K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 43.23% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,253K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 45.43% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,008K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 32.19% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 981K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Phoenix Holdings holds 809K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

