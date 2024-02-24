AudioCodes (AUDC) Price Target Increased by 8.93% to 15.56

The average one-year price target for AudioCodes (NasdaqGS:AUDC) has been revised to 15.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.93% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from the latest reported closing price of 13.04 / share.

AudioCodes Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 6, 2024 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 6, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $13.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioCodes. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.09%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 15,215K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,543K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 18.09% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,397K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,238K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 825K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 17.41% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 650K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.