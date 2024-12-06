Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake, Boosting Market Confidence

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has increased his stake in the leading global podcast company by purchasing 5,000 shares at 292.5 pence each, bringing his total holding to 5.3% of the company’s share capital. This move signals potential confidence in Audioboom’s market position, underpinned by its robust ad-tech and global partnerships. The company remains a significant player in the podcast industry, boasting 100 million downloads monthly and ranking fifth in the U.S. market.

For further insights into GB:BOOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.