Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake, Boosting Market Confidence

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.
Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has increased his stake in the leading global podcast company by purchasing 5,000 shares at 292.5 pence each, bringing his total holding to 5.3% of the company’s share capital. This move signals potential confidence in Audioboom’s market position, underpinned by its robust ad-tech and global partnerships. The company remains a significant player in the podcast industry, boasting 100 million downloads monthly and ranking fifth in the U.S. market.
