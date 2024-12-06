News & Insights

Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake, Boosting Market Confidence

December 06, 2024 — 05:52 am EST

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has increased his stake in the leading global podcast company by purchasing 5,000 shares at 292.5 pence each, bringing his total holding to 5.3% of the company’s share capital. This move signals potential confidence in Audioboom’s market position, underpinned by its robust ad-tech and global partnerships. The company remains a significant player in the podcast industry, boasting 100 million downloads monthly and ranking fifth in the U.S. market.

