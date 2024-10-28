News & Insights

Audioboom Chairman Increases Stake Amid Global Podcast Growth

October 28, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Michael Tobin, Audioboom’s non-executive Chairman, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 5,000 additional shares at 197.5 pence each, bringing his total holding to 860,000 shares. This purchase highlights his confidence in Audioboom, a leading global podcast platform serving millions of listeners worldwide. Audioboom’s strategic partnerships and robust ad-tech platform continue to bolster its position in the fast-growing podcast market.

