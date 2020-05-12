Audiobook streamer Storytel sees pandemic spurring subscriber growth

Sees Q2 subscriber growth up 41% year-on-year

Q2 streaming revenues seen rising 43%

Says pandemic boosting demand for audio books

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.STsaid on Tuesday it expected strong sales and subscriber growth to continue in the second quarter with pandemic-related lockdowns in many markets boosting demand for its services.

Storytel, which competes with the likes of Amazon's Audible AMZN.O, said it expected to reach an average 1.25 million paying subscribers in the second quarter, up from 1.15 million in the first, and corresponding to 41% year-on-year growth.

It forecast quarterly streaming revenues of 458 million crowns ($46 million), up from 429 million during the January-March period, and a 43% rise versus the second quarter of 2019.

Chief Executive Jonas Tellander said in a statement that the lockdowns and quarantines in many markets had "fuelled peoples’ already high interest in audiobooks and the service we offer".

"It is obvious that the popularity of audiobooks and the digital transformation of the book market are increasing in both speed and impact due to the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Storytel, which operates in 20 countries and is currently loss-making due to heavy spending on an international expansion drive, made a quarterly loss before tax of 48 million crowns, compared with a 91 million loss in the year-earlier quarter.

Storytel shares are up more than 40% this year, and more than 80% since mid-March.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard)

