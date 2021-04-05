Oil
Audio app Clubhouse floats payment feature for creators

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Audio-chat app Clubhouse said on Monday it will launch a monetization feature for its creators on the platform and that it will not receive any payment from it.

Starting Monday, all users will be able to send payments through the platform, Clubhouse said. The payments feature will initially be available among a small test group, and then rolled out to other users in waves.

Sending money through the app will hold a minor card processing fee by digital payment firm Stripe, the audio-based social network company said.

The San Francisco-app, which lets people gather in audio chatrooms to discuss different topics, requires newcomers to be invited by existing users before they can join.

The app saw its global user numbers soar after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Robinhood chief Vlad Tenev held a surprise discussion on the platform.

