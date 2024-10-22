News & Insights

Audinate Group’s Director Increases Stake with New Rights

October 22, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Aidan Williams acquiring 89,201 unlisted performance rights under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan. This increase brings his total to 206,260 unlisted performance rights, while maintaining his stake of 1,930,799 fully paid ordinary shares. The new performance rights were granted without financial consideration following approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

