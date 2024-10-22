Audinate Group Issues New Performance Rights

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 109,032 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, which are currently unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions. This strategic move aims to motivate and retain key talent within the company. Investors may find this development indicative of Audinate’s commitment to fostering a strong workforce.

