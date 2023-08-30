Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) Price Target Increased by 21.01% to 12.59

The average one-year price target for Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) has been revised to 12.59 / share. This is an increase of 21.01% from the prior estimate of 10.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.33 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.58% from the latest reported closing price of 13.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audinate Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AD8 is 0.01%, a decrease of 79.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 2,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 523K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 13.12% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 264K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 205K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 60.93% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 0.96% over the last quarter.

