Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 7.00

The average one-year price target for Audinate Group (ASX:AD8) has been revised to $7.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $7.87 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.34 to a high of $9.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from the latest reported closing price of $4.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audinate Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AD8 is 0.01%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.30% to 2,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 283K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 32.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 32.48% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AD8 by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.