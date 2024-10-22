Audinate downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Wei Sim downgraded Audinate (AUDGF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of A$9, down from A$12. Audinate’s AGM trading update was the second downgrade in less than three months, notes the analyst, who adds “the first we had anticipated,” but “this one was unexpected.”

