Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 28, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Audi VOWG.DE has no plans to cut prices for its electric vehicles, German industry magazine Automobilwoche cited Audi Europe chief Jens Puttfarcken as saying, despite a similar move by market leader Tesla TSLA.O that has put pressure on others to follow suit.

"We have our very own pricing policy," Puttfarcken was cited as saying. "We take such a step when it is necessary for the Audi brand."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine)

