Audi union in Mexico agrees to salary hike, ending strike

Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

February 19, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Union workers at an Audi plant in Mexico voted in favor of a salary hike of 7%, plus a 3.2% increase in benefits for 2024, the labour ministry said on Sunday night, ending a nearly month-long strike.

The vote passed with 66.3% of employees backing the raise, the ministry added.

The salary hike easily exceeded the headline inflation rate in Mexico of 4.88% in January.

The agreement resolves a workers' strike that began in late January after the union declined the carmaker's offer of a 6.5% salary rise.

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, employs 5,000 at the plant in the central state of Puebla, according to company data.

