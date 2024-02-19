Audi union in Mexico agrees to salary hike, ending strike

Adds more detail

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Union workers at an Audi plant in Mexico voted in favor of a salary hike of 7%, plus a 3.2% increase in benefits for 2024, the labour ministry said on Sunday night, ending a nearly month-long strike.

The vote passed with 66.3% of employees backing the raise, the ministry added.

The salary hike easily exceeded the headline inflation rate in Mexico of 4.88% in January.

The agreement resolves a workers' strike that began in late January after the union declined the carmaker's offer of a 6.5% salary rise.

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, employs 5,000 at the plant in the central state of Puebla, according to company data.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.