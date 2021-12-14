US Markets
Audi to resume production in Brazil in 2022

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

The Brazilian unit of Volkswagen's Audi announced on Tuesday that it will resume the production of its vehicles in the country in mid-2022.

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Audi announced on Tuesday that it will resume the production of its vehicles in the country in mid-2022.

The automaker plans to assemble the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback models in a plant operated with its parent company in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the Brazilian state of Parana.

The move comes a few months after rival Ford Motor Co F.N announced that it would wind down operations in Brazil and Argentina.

Audi had halted the assembly line in 2020, after the end of the production cycle of the previous version of the Q3 SUV. In November, Volkswagen suspended production in the complex due to a lack of electric components.

The company did not inform the figure to be invested in the resumption of production, which still depends on agreements with the federal government, that should be completed next year.

