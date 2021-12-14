Audi to resume production in Brazil in 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Audi announced on Tuesday that it will resume the production of its vehicles in the country in mid-2022.

The automaker plans to assemble the models Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback in its plant in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the Brazilian state of Parana. The move comes a few months after rival Ford Motor Co F.N announced that it would wind down operations in Brazil and Argentina.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.