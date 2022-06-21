AUDVF

Audi to invest $320.2 mln to boost electric engine output in Hungary

Contributors
Anita Komuves Reuters
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

German carmaker Audi's Hungarian unit will invest 120 billion forints ($320.2 million) to ramp up electric engine production at its factory in western Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi's Hungarian unit will invest 120 billion forints ($320.2 million) to ramp up electric engine production at its factory in western Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Szijjarto said Audi, which earlier said it could substantially boost output at the plant, would start manufacturing the new engines from 2025, adding 500 jobs at the plant, which Audi says is the world's biggest engine factory.

($1 = 374.76 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUDVF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More