AUDVF

Audi response to McLaren report: "looking at various cooperation ideas"

Contributors
Miranda Murray Reuters
Christina Amann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

German carmaker Audi told Reuters on Monday that it is continuously looking at different ideas for cooperation, after a report that it had bought the McLaren Group.

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi told Reuters on Monday that it is continuously looking at different ideas for cooperation, after a report that it had bought the McLaren Group.

"As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas," said an Audi spokesperson in response to an Autocar report.

The report cited a source who said Audi had taken over the British sportscar maker.

The purchase gives Audi's parent, the Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE, access to Formula One racing, Autocar said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Christina Amann, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUDVF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters