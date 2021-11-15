Audi response to McLaren report: "looking at various cooperation ideas"

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi told Reuters on Monday that it is continuously looking at different ideas for cooperation, after a report that it had bought the McLaren Group.

"As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas," said an Audi spokesperson in response to an Autocar report.

The report cited a source who said Audi had taken over the British sportscar maker.

The purchase gives Audi's parent, the Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE, access to Formula One racing, Autocar said.

