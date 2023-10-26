Audi puts planned Formula One entry under review - Spiegel

Adds Audi comment in paragraph 3, context and background from paragraph 4

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Audi is reviewing its plans to enter Formula One in 2026, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Thursday.

Citing sources at parent company Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Spiegel said the plans were being "analysed in detail" in the wake of a management change and cost-cutting measures.

An Audi spokeswoman said the Formula One entry had been agreed by the German carmaker's management and supervisory boards as well as its parent company, and that the timetable remained unchanged.

Audi announced last October that it had taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group, whose Swiss-based team is competing this season as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines.

The carmaker is making its own Formula One power unit at a facility in Neuburg an der Donau, near Audi's headquarters at Ingolstadt.

The driving force behind the deal was then-Audi boss Markus Duesmann. At the beginning of September, Duesmann was replaced by Gernot Doellner.

There was no immediate comment from Sauber, whose Formula One team is competing in Mexico City this weekend with Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou, but speculation about Audi's commitment to Formula One has been swirling in the paddock for weeks.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, additional reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Miranda Murray and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.