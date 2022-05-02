Audi, Porsche have decided to enter Formula 1, says VW CEO

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula 1, said Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday.

He added that Porsche's preparations to enter the highest class of international motor racing were a little more concrete.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.