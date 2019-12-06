Audi Nov. Deliveries Up 23.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK) has delivered around 163,350 cars to customers worldwide in November, up 23.1 percent from last year. Europe, North America and China contributed to the record November deliveries.

From January through November, the brand delivered around 1,669,600 automobiles, up 0.7 percent.

The company still expects its deliveries to customers to perform robustly and to see slight growth for 2019 as a whole.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, stated: "Our model initiative is gaining traction globally at the year-end."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.