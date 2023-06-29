Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

(Recasts with context, adds incoming CEO quote in paragraphs 3-4)

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Audi named Volkswagen's strategy chief as its new CEO on Thursday, as the luxury carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in the dash towards electrification, including in China, the world's top car market.

Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday.

"I'm honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner, Volkswagen's strategy chief since 2021, said.

