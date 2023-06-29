Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

(Recasts with context, adds incoming CEO quote in paragraphs 3-4)
FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Audi named Volkswagen's
Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday.
"I'm honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner, Volkswagen's strategy chief since 2021, said.
FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Audi named Volkswagen's
