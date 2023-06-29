News & Insights

Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

June 29, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Recasts with context, adds incoming CEO quote in paragraphs 3-4)

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Audi named Volkswagen's strategy chief as its new CEO on Thursday, as the luxury carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in the dash towards electrification, including in China, the world's top car market.

Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday.

"I'm honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner, Volkswagen's strategy chief since 2021, said.

"I look forward to shaping the company's future together with the entire team at Audi." (Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims and Emma Rumney) ((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;)) Keywords: VOLKSWAGEN AUDI/CEO (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.