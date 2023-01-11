Audi Mexico and union agree 9.4% raise for 2023

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Audi's Mexico unit and its union reached an agreement for 9.4% salary raises for 2023 in a re-negotiated deal, Mexico's federal labor center said on Wednesday.

The agreement forestalled a strike that had been planned for Wednesday, the labor center said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

