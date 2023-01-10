Audi Mexico agrees on wage increase with union, avoiding strike

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Audi's Mexico unit reached an agreement Tuesday with its union regarding a wage increase for 2023, avoiding a strike which was set to begin Wednesday, Audi said in a statement.

The details of the agreement with the Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) will be shared Wednesday, Audi said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.