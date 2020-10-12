US Markets

Audi meets Mexican officials after plant dispute, says it is open to audit

Contributors
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Raul Cortes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

German carmaker Audi said on Monday it was ready for Mexican officials to audit its plant in the central state of Puebla after holding talks with state and municipal authorities following a dispute over bill payments last week.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi NSUG.DE said on Monday it was ready for Mexican officials to audit its plant in the central state of Puebla after holding talks with state and municipal authorities following a dispute over bill payments last week.

In a statement, Audi said it would hand over in full the documentation requested at Monday's meeting, and that its plant in the municipality of San Jose Chiapa would be open to an audit whenever authorities wanted.

It did not say what the documents were.

Local media said last week that San Jose Chiapa was seeking some 90 million pesos ($4.25 million) in unpaid bills from Audi and that officials tried to close the plant on Friday evening. Audi responded by saying it was meeting its obligations.

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said a commission would be set up to determine what rights were due to municipal authorities and to establish what companies had to pay under the law.

Audi is the luxury car unit of Europe's biggest carmaker, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE.

($1 = 21.1850 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Sharay Angulo and Raul Cortes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular