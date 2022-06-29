US Markets
Audi invests $19.2 mln to restart production in Brazil

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Audi, a Volkswagen Group brand, announced on Wednesday an investment of 100 million reais ($19.22 million) to restart production at its plant in Parana state in Brazil, according to plans disclosed late last year.

Initially, the plant will have a maximum production capacity of 4,000 vehicles per year, the company said in a statement.

Audi will assemble the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportsback models at the plant in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais, initially only for the Brazilian market.

Audi had halted the assembly line in 2020, after the end of the production cycle for its previous version of the Q3 SUV. In November, Volkswagen suspended production in the complex due to a lack of electric components.

($1 = 5.2042 reais)

