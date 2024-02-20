News & Insights

Audi head wants to sack chief tech officer, reports Bild

February 20, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Gernot Doellner wants to sack the company's chief technical officer, Oliver Hoffmann, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the company.

The Audi supervisory board could discuss the issue as soon as Thursday, according to the sources. However, the supervisory board at parent company Volkswagen will likely have the final say when it meets at the beginning of next month.

An Audi spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation.

According to Bild, Doellner and Hoffmann do not get along, with the Audi chief blaming his CTO for stalled development.

Hoffmann, who had his contract extended by five years in May, will be transferred to the new Formula One team, Bild reported, adding that a successor has not yet been finalised.

