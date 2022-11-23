Audi halts all activities on Twitter - WirtschaftsWoche

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 23, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa and Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche P911_p.DE brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Audi was not immediately available for comment.

The company has not tweeted since Nov. 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.

