Audi halts all activities on Twitter - WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche P911_p.DE brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

