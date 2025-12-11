Audi Group Forms Strategic Partnership As UST Acquires Majority Stake In Italdesign

(RTTNews) - Audi AG (VOW3.DE) on Thursday recently shared that they're teaming up with UST, following UST's decision to buy a majority stake in Italdesign.

Lamborghini, which is currently Italdesign's parent company within Audi, will still hold a significant share, making sure that Audi stays a key partner and client for the long haul.

This partnership mixes UST's strengths in AI-driven engineering and software-defined vehicle development with Italdesign's skills in design, engineering, prototyping, and small-scale production.

VOW3.DE is currently trading at 107.95 euros up 1.15 euros 1.08 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.