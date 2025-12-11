Markets

Audi Group Forms Strategic Partnership As UST Acquires Majority Stake In Italdesign

December 11, 2025 — 11:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Audi AG (VOW3.DE) on Thursday recently shared that they're teaming up with UST, following UST's decision to buy a majority stake in Italdesign.

Lamborghini, which is currently Italdesign's parent company within Audi, will still hold a significant share, making sure that Audi stays a key partner and client for the long haul.

This partnership mixes UST's strengths in AI-driven engineering and software-defined vehicle development with Italdesign's skills in design, engineering, prototyping, and small-scale production.

