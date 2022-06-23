AUDVF

Audi CEO tells Wirtschaftswoche to launch electric vehicles only from 2026

Audi plans to bring only electric-powered vehicles onto the market from 2026, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly in an interview published on Thursday.

Audi's entire offering will be exclusively electric-powered long before 2035, when the European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of combustion engine cars, Duesmann added.

