Audi Bags More Safety Awards From IIHS

(RTTNews) - Audi Group won two more safety awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or IIHS. Last month, the German automaker's electric car, the Audi e-tron, had won the top safety award from the Institute.

The IIHS said that Audi's 2019 A7, a large luxury car, and the 2019 Q3, a small SUV, each qualified for a safety award when these cars are equipped with specific headlights.

The A7 qualified for a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, while the Q3 qualified for the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award. Both models earned "good" ratings in all six of the Institute's crash tests.

According to the IIHS, both the models are equipped with a standard front crash prevention system that rates superior. They also performed well in the IIHS track tests, avoiding crashes in 12 mph and 25 mph tests.

However, the A7 missed out on the regulator's Top safety Pick+ award and instead, settled for the Top Safety Pick award as its best available headlights received a rating of only "acceptable." The A7 received this rating for the LED projector headlights that come with the Premium Plus trim.

The A7's base headlights - LED reflectors - were rated as only "marginal", while the LED projectors that come on the A7's highest trim, the Prestige trim, received poor rating due to excessive glare.

High-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles, is included with all but the base headlights.

Meanwhile, the Q3's available LED projectors earned a good headlight rating, enabling the SUV to qualify for the top-tier "plus" award.

The Q3 equipped with the base headlights - LED reflectors - did not however qualify for the award as those headlights were rated poor. High-beam assist is standard on the Q3.

In September, the Audi e-tron SUV had also won the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award, along with luxury electric car maker Tesla's Model 3 mid-size luxury sedan. The Model 3 was the second plug-in vehicle with no gas engine to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award after Audi's e-tron SUV.

Arlington, Virginia-based IIHS is a U.S. non-profit organization funded by auto insurance companies, dedicated to reducing the losses, including death and property damage, from motor vehicle crashes.

