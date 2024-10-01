Audi Of America Q3 Deliveries Fall By 21%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Audi of America (AUDVF.PK), Tuesday announced third quarter sales report.

The automaker's total sales for the quarter fell by 21 percent, to 46,752 vehicles from 59,535 vehicles in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, year-to-date sales was 139,665 vehicles, down 17 percent from 167,880 vehicles in previous year. For the quarter, the total CPO Sales stood at 11,685 vehicles compared to last year's 9,628 vehicles.

Whereas, the total year-to-date CPO sales increased to 36,091 vehicles from last year's 25,804 vehicles.

