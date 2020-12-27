Markets
ALPMY

Audentes : FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Trial Of AT132 For Treatment Of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Audentes Therapeutics, an Astellas genetic medicines company, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold for the ASPIRO clinical trial evaluating AT132 in patients with X-linked myotubular myopathy.

X-linked myotubular myopathy or XLMTM is a serious, life-threatening neuromuscular disease characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and early death.

The company said it is working to complete all clinical and regulatory activities necessary to resume dosing and plans to have discussions at a future date with the regulators on the path forward toward global registration filings for AT132.

AT132 has been granted Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Priority Medicines and Orphan Drug designations by the European Medicines Agency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALPMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular