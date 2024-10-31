News & Insights

Audeara Ltd. Secures R&D Tax Incentive Boost

October 31, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. has received a $688,307 R&D tax incentive from the Australian government for its innovative headphone and personal sound amplification solutions. This financial boost underscores the value of the R&D Tax Incentive program in supporting companies that are advancing technology to benefit those with hearing difficulties. The tax offset, which was 43.5% of eligible expenditure, highlights Audeara’s commitment to enhancing hearing health through state-of-the-art products.

