Audeara Ltd. Raises $1.35m for Expansion

December 04, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. has announced a strategic placement to raise $1.35 million by issuing 33.75 million ordinary shares at $0.04 each, supported by existing shareholders and directors. The funds will be used to boost the company’s AUA Technology division and ensure sufficient inventory levels for new product lines, including the Audeara Buds. This move aims to strengthen Audeara’s market presence and leverage its growing sales momentum.

