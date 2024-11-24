Audeara Ltd. Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including key special resolutions such as the 7.1A Mandate and Amendments to the Constitution. This marks a strategic move for the company, which is a leader in global hearing health, enhancing its ability to offer innovative listening solutions worldwide. Investors may find this development significant as it underscores Audeara’s commitment to growth and innovation in the hearing health sector.

