Audeara Ltd Issues Employee Incentive Shares

Audeara Limited, a company recognized for its innovative listening solutions tailored for individuals with hearing challenges, announced the issuance of 24,073 new shares as part of an employee incentive scheme, priced at $0.055 each. These shares were issued under a specific section of the Corporations Act, without the need for disclosure to investors, and the company confirms compliance with all necessary legal and financial disclosure obligations. Audeara continues to enhance the auditory experience for users worldwide through advanced technology and strategic partnerships.

