Audeara Ltd. Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raise

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Audeara Ltd. (ASX: AUA) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to capital raising. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 5, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for further updates from the company.

For further insights into AU:AUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.