Audeara Ltd. Announces New Securities Issue

October 24, 2024 — 06:32 pm EDT

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of new securities, including 4.25 million options and over 543,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is aimed at raising capital, with the securities expected to be issued by November 26, 2024. Investors keen on the ASX should watch Audeara’s stock developments for potential opportunities.

