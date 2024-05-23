Audeara Limited Announces New Share Issue

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a total of 24,073 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX code AUA. The proposed issue date is set for May 27, 2024, as detailed in their recent Appendix 3B filing with the Australian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into AU:AUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.