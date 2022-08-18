Auddia Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUUD) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Auddia Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUUD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The US$14m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.2m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Auddia will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Auddia, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 112% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected. NasdaqCM:AUUD Earnings Per Share Growth August 18th 2022

Underlying developments driving Auddia's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Auddia currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

