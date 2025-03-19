Auddia Inc. Updates Superapp Strategy to Enhance AI Capabilities and User Retention Metrics

Auddia updates its superapp strategy to enhance AI-driven audio engagement and improve user retention metrics and acquisition costs.

Auddia Inc., an AI technology company, has updated its corporate overview to emphasize its superapp strategy aimed at integrating various audio services into a single platform. The faidr superapp provides innovative features such as ad-free listening and content skipping for AM/FM radio and podcasts, and is set to expand to include music playback, audiobooks, and text-to-speech capabilities. Auddia's approach leverages data from user interactions across the platform to enhance AI model training and improve audio content delivery for consumers. The company also reported durable increases in user retention, new subscription conversion goals, and introduced customer acquisition cost (CAC) targets for the first time. Auddia believes that the audio industry will undergo significant changes in the coming years, driven by data insights and AI advancements.

Updated corporate overview highlights the company's superapp strategy, emphasizing its AI advantage in securing data across all audio components on one platform.

Significant improvements in user retention are reported, with updated 30-day retention metrics reflecting durable increases.

Introduction of the first-ever customer acquisition cost (CAC) targets for paid subscribers suggests a strategic focus on financial metrics and operational efficiency.

Expansion plans for the faidr superapp include the addition of features like a music player, audiobooks, and text-to-speech, broadening the platform's appeal and functionality.

Despite claims of durable improvements in user retention, the introduction of customer acquisition cost (CAC) targets suggests previous metrics may not have met expectations and require clarification.

The heavy reliance on AI and the competitive landscape raises concerns about the company's ability to effectively implement and differentiate its technology in an evolving market.

The emphasis on a superapp strategy indicates that the company is still in the developmental phase, which may imply a lack of fully realized offerings compared to competitors.

What is Auddia's superapp strategy?

Auddia's superapp strategy aims to consolidate all major audio components into one platform, enhancing consumer engagement and convenience.

How does Auddia use AI for audio content?

Auddia employs proprietary AI models for audio identification, offering features like automated ad-free listening and content skipping across streaming services.

What improvements have been made to user retention metrics?

The latest corporate overview highlights durable increases in 30-day retention and introduces targets for customer acquisition cost (CAC) for paid subscribers.

What new features does the faidr superapp plan to introduce?

Future additions to faidr will include a music player, audiobooks, and a text-to-speech feature for converting written content into audio.

Where can I find more information about Auddia?

More information about Auddia and its corporate updates can be found on the Company's website at www.auddia.com.

Superapp strategy updated to highlight the AI advantage of securing data across all audio components on one platform









Metrics updated to reflect durable increases in 30-day retention, new subscription conversion targets, and the first ever customer acquisition cost (CAC) targets for a paid subscriber







BOULDER, Colo., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Auddia Inc.







(NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), an AI first technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced it has updated its corporate overview on the Company website.





The Company has been executing towards a superapp strategy that aims to bring all major components of audio into one streaming platform. Starting with an AI model that supports the industry first skipping of content and automated ad-free listening on AM/FM radio station streams, the Company extended its AI capabilities last year by developing a second AI model that supports both one step ad skipping through its Forward+ offering and automated zero touch ad-free podcast listening through its Seamless product.





Future additions to the faidr superapp will include a music player, audiobooks, and a text-to-speech category to turn articles and other written content into audio. By analyzing how consumers engage with content across every type of audio on one superapp platform, the company believes it can leverage this data to make unique observations and train industry leading AI models to deliver the best content to each user while also providing feedback to creators as to the content their audiences prefer.





“We originally pursued a superapp strategy simply because audio content was fragmented and we felt consumers would value the convenience of having all their audio on one platform,” said Jeff Thramann, Executive Chairman of Auddia. “With the rapid advances in AI we believe the audio space will see significant disruption over the next 5 to 10 years, with the new leaders in the space being those who can best leverage the data from their platforms to develop useful AI models that benefit both users and creators. We believe the data that can be generated from an audio superapp that sees how users engage with every type of audio across one platform will provide a significant advantage in training AI models to reinvent both the audio consumption and generation experience. In the latest update to our corporate overview, we are clarifying that advantage.”





The Company has released a series of announcements since the third quarter of last year highlighting significant improvements in user retention. As improved retention is proving to be durable, the corporate overview has now been updated to reflect the improved 30-day retention metrics, as well as new cost per install, subscription conversion, and the customer acquisition cost (CAC) target for a subscriber. This is the first time customer acquisition cost targets have been introduced.





The updated corporate overview can be found on the Company website on the page at this link:



Events & Presentations | Auddia | Investor Relations



.







About Auddia Inc.







Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:







subscription based, ad free listening on any AM/FM radio station



content skipping across any AM/FM station



one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks



subscription based, ad free listening to podcast partners







faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. For more information, visit:



www.auddia.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Kirin Smith, President





PCG Advisory, Inc.









ksmith@pcgadvisory.com













www.pcgadvisory.com







