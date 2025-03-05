Auddia Inc. to Present Strategies for Podcast Industry at SXSW 2025

Auddia Inc. announces a presentation at SXSW, discussing podcast industry strategies with partner Sounds Profitable on March 8.

Auddia Inc., a technology company specializing in audio identification and classification through its proprietary AI platform, will present at SXSW 2025 in collaboration with Sounds Profitable. The presentation, titled "Podcast Apps Need to Step It Up," is scheduled for March 8 at the Austin Convention Center and will focus on the financial landscape of the podcast industry, including successful strategies Auddia has implemented to benefit both listeners and creators. Auddia's CMO, Theo Romeo, emphasized the importance of ongoing discussions with podcast stakeholders and the company's commitment to improving economics in the industry. Auddia's audio superapp, faidr, offers innovative features for AM/FM radio and podcasts, including ad-free listening and content skipping.

Auddia's participation at SXSW with a presentation about the podcast industry's financial landscape highlights its active engagement and thought leadership in a growing market.

The presentation aims to foster dialogue between podcast creators and app stakeholders, potentially leading to improvements in the podcast ecosystem beneficial for all parties involved.

Auddia's proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification positions the company as an innovator in audio engagement, offering unique features in its faidr app that may attract more users.

The emphasis on subscription-based, ad-free listening aligns with current consumer trends for personalized and streamlined audio experiences, enhancing Auddia's market appeal.

The press release focuses heavily on the company's participation in an industry event rather than providing significant financial updates or performance metrics, which could be viewed as a lack of substantial news warranting investor attention.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about uncertainty and potential risks, signaling to investors that future performance may be unpredictable.

The presentation itself, titled “Podcast Apps Need to Step It Up,” may imply that the podcast industry is facing challenges that could reflect poorly on Auddia's involvement and influence within that sector.

What is Auddia Inc.'s role in the podcast industry?

Auddia Inc. is focused on improving the podcast industry’s financial landscape and enhancing engagement through its technology.

When and where will Auddia present at SXSW?

Auddia will present on March 8 at 4:30 pm CST at the Austin Convention Center, Podcast Industry Stage, ACC Ballroom B.

What is the topic of Auddia's SXSW presentation?

The presentation is titled “Podcast Apps Need to Step It Up” and explores tactics to improve the podcast financial landscape.

What innovative features does Auddia's faidr app offer?

The faidr app provides subscription-based ad-free listening, content skipping, and exclusive content for audio consumers.

Who should attend the Auddia presentation at SXSW?

Podcast creators and industry stakeholders interested in improving collaboration and the economic landscape of podcasts should attend.

BOULDER, Colo., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Auddia Inc.







(NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced it will be presenting at this year’s SXSW with its partner Sounds Profitable.





The presentation, entitled “Podcast Apps Need to Step It Up”, will outline how the company views the podcast industry’s financial landscape, some tactics and strategies it has tried in order to improve that landscape for podcast listeners and creators, and provide further ideas for discussion with industry leaders.





The session details:







When:



Saturday, March 8, 4:30 pm. CST







Where:



Austin Convention Center, Podcast Industry Stage, ACC Ballroom B





“We’ve had many active discussions with stakeholders of the podcast community in the last couple years, and we’re excited to keep that dialogue going alongside our partners at Sounds Profitable,” said Auddia’s CMO Theo Romeo. “We continue to be very invested, both from product and relationship standpoints, with this industry and look forward to working together to improve the economics for all parties involved. Our hope is that attendees on the creator side will demand more from podcast apps, and stakeholders on the app side will seek to work more closely with creators.”







About Auddia Inc.







Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:







subscription based, ad free listening on any AM/FM radio station



content skipping across any AM/FM station



one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks



subscription based, ad free listening to podcast partners







faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. For more information, visit:





www.auddia.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Kirin Smith, President





PCG Advisory, Inc.









ksmith@pcgadvisory.com













www.pcgadvisory.com







