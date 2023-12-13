News & Insights

Auddia Appoints John Mahoney As CFO

December 13, 2023 — 08:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Auddia Inc. (AUUD) said on Wednesday that it has appointed John Mahoney as Chief Financial Officer.

Mahoney will succeed Tim Ackermann, who resigned on June 30.

Mahoney brings over twenty years of finance and operational experience in the services industry.

Earlier, he served as CFO of Quality Biomedical, Inc., a private equity-backed and leading service provider in the home medical equipment industry.

Prior to Quality Biomedical, he served as Chief Financial Officer at CFO Leadership Services, LLC, a fractional CFO consulting firm.

AUUD was trading up by 2.40 percent at $0.2560 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

